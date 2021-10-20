Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

