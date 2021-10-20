Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0350 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $46,613.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

