Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

