Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 6.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 143,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,490,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $840.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

