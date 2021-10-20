Energy Web Token Price Hits $10.61 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $319.11 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.61 or 0.00016092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

