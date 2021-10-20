Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

EPAC opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

