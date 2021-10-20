Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$11.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

