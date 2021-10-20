Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Engagesmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.