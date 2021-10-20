ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.28

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.28 ($14.45) and last traded at €12.31 ($14.48), with a volume of 12567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.17 ($14.31).

ENI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.41 ($14.60).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

