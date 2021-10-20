ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.78

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 1885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -315.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

