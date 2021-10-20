EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -1,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 223.5%.

ENLC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 4,485,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

