EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EnLink Midstream traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 5673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENLC. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

