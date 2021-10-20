Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $179.47 and last traded at $179.52. Approximately 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,941,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

