Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Elizabeth M. Keiley Sells 3,759 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) General Counsel Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $11,991.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,331. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

