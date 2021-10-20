Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $193,905.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.83. 574,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,032,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

