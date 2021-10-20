Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $193,905.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.83. 574,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,032,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
