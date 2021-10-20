Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

