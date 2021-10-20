Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Envestnet worth $44,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1,607.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1,692.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 299.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

