EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

