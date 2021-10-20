EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.08

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 163705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

