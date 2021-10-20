eosDAC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $12,161.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

