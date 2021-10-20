EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,339 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of EPAM Systems worth $224,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $634.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

