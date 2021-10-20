EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

