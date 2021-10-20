Equal Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $318,727.41 and $14,811.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00195918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00094038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

