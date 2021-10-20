Equalizer (EQZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.