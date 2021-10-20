Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EFX traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $269.74. 709,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

