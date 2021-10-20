Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.52-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.901-4.921 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 709,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

