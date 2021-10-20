Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.77.

Shares of EFX traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

