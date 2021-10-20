Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.77.

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $269.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

