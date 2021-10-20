Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.74. 709,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.77.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.