Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.96

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 2533875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

