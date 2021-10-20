Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

