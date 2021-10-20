Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Boralex stock opened at C$37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.42. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

