Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Duke Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

