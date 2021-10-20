Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.87 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share.
BIIB opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
