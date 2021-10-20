Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Clarus Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clarus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $999.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

