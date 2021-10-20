Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

