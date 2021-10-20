Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

