Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 20th (QRHC, QTNT, RAPT, RBA, RCKY, RMTI, RNGR, ROOT, RSSS, RUTH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 20th:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource Holding Co alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.