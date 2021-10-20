Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 20th (AIR, BK, BN, BOOT, BZUN, CE, CHD, CLX, DAI, DB1)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 20th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €154.00 ($181.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $187.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $196.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $323.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $201.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €681.00 ($801.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $62.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $164.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 236 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

