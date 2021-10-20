Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 20th (AIR, BK, BN, BOOT, BZUN, CE, CHD, CLX, DAI, DB1)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 20th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN)

was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €154.00 ($181.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $187.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $196.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $323.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $201.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €681.00 ($801.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $62.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $164.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 236 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

