Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (ACRL, ANTO, ARBB, AVST, BREE, BWY, CCH, CNA, CRST, ENT)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

