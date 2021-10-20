Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (ACRL, ANTO, ARBB, AVST, BREE, BWY, CCH, CNA, CRST, ENT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

