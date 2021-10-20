Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.05 and a beta of 0.18.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.