Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Commonwealth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

