Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,762,000 after acquiring an additional 157,661 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

