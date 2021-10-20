Ergo Trading Down 12.9% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $8.69 or 0.00013036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $278.19 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,663.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.51 or 0.06163067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00306115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $646.59 or 0.00969930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.42 or 0.00398154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.37 or 0.00261563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00254275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.