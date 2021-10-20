Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.40.

ERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ERO opened at C$25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

