ESBC (ESBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,243.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $75,243.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,900,220 coins and its circulating supply is 30,620,871 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

