ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $76,793.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,912,020 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,666 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

