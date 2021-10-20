Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,539 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

