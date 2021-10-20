Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Essential Utilities worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

