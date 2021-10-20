Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,531 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Essential Utilities worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Essential Utilities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Essential Utilities by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,738 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.