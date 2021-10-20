Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.36% of Essex Property Trust worth $71,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.64. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,856. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

